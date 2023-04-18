LAUSD teachers to see 21% salary increase in tentative labor agreement

Officials with the United Teachers Los Angeles union announced Tuesday a tentative agreement has been reached with the Los Angeles Unified School District, calling it a "victory for educators, students, and families."

UTLA said the new three-year contract will apply from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025, and will increase salaries for teachers in the second-largest school district in the nation.

This comes after thousands of students went three days without classes during a union strike.

"This agreement with UTLA is a necessary step not only to make Los Angeles Unified the district of choice for families but also the district of choice for teachers and employees," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

Some of the items the union agreed on includes:

A new school registered nurse salary table with an increase of $20,000 at each step

Creation, expansion and maintenance of green spaces including outdoor education spaces and programs

$3000 Increase for Psychologists, PSA counselors, and audiologists, Optometrist, Social Workers, Speech and Language Pathologists

Salary differentials for educators teaching in dual language programs

Full time: UTK-5/6 grade up to $5,400 ($2700 per semester)

Secondary: Up to half time get $2,700, more than half time get up to $5,400

First-ever enforceable Special Education caseload caps and reductions

The agreement also includes pay increases detailed below:

21% ongoing wage increase

3% effective July 1, 2022

4% effective January 1, 2023

3% effective July 1, 2023

4% effective January 1, 2024

3% effective July 1, 2024

4% effective January 1, 2025

The tentative contract still needs to be ratified by UTLA members and the LAUSD Board of Education.

City News Service contributed to this report.