Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari addresses rumors after after being spotted without wedding rings

By FOX 11 Digital Team
LOS ANGELES - Sam Asghari is addressing rumors after he and wife Britney Spears were reportedly seen without their wedding rings. 

The actor's rep told Page Six that he and Spears are not having marital issues and that Asghari took off his ring because he was filming a movie. 

The couple sparked concern among fans when they were both spotted without their wedding rings recently. 

According to reports and pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old Toxic singer was seen arriving at LAX Tuesday from a trip to Mexico without her ring. She apparently went on the trip with her friend and manager, Cade Hudson. According to Page Six, Asghari did not join them due to work. 

Spears and Asghari, 29, got married at her Ventura County home in June 2022  nearly seven months after her conservatorship ended.