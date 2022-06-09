Britney Spears wedding: Ex-husband tries to crash event, TMZ reports

article

Britney Spears' wedding briefly took a weird turn as TMZ reports one of the singer's ex-husbands tried to crash the ceremony.

According to TMZ's report, Jason Alexander tried to get into Spears' wedding in Ventura County Thursday telling event security that she had invited him. Alexander somehow made it into Spears' home before the Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing call, TMZ said in its report.

TMZ reports Alexander was eventually restrained outside, as the entertainment news site shared a picture of the struggle between the singer's ex-husband and event staff.

Thursday's ceremony marked the celebration of Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage. Prior to Thursday's wedding day, Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2006. Before Federline, the singer and Alexander got married in January 2004 in Las Vegas – and ended that marriage a little more than two days later.

#FREEBRITNEY MOVEMENT AND LIFE AFTER CONSERVATORSHIP

Spears' wedding comes several months after the singer's conservatorship came to an end.

Spears was placed in conservatorship for about 13 years, with her father Jamie being a co-conservator for Britney, after the singer suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. The conservatorship gave Jamie control of Britney's estate prior to it ending late 2021.

The singer had called the conservatorship abusive and revealed during a 2021 hearing that she considered suing her family. The singer's years-long push to remove her father from the conservatorship prompted #FreeBritney movement on social media and within her global fanbase.

After the conservatorship ended, the singer announced she had left her Thousand Oaks home. Weeks after moving out, Britney Spears announced on social media she was pregnant, but later revealed that the singer suffered a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," her joint statement with her fiance, Sam Asghari read, in part, on May 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spears has two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she had during the singer's marriage with Federline.