Britney Spears shares photos of fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears on Friday revealed the first look at her fairytale wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari.

The wedding included a white horse-drawn carriage covered in pink roses.

Spears wore a Donatella Versace wedding gown with a long cathedral veil.

Spears and Asghari married at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials. He said: "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way."

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children.

Spears got pregnant earlier this year, but experienced a miscarriage in March.

The couple met on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

