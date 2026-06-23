Boyle Heights warehouse fire: LAFD sets Friday target for full extinguishment

The Brief LAFD Chief Jaime Moore announced an ambitious goal to extinguish the smoldering Boyle Heights cold-storage warehouse fire and return control to the operator by Friday. Crews are using heavy equipment, drones, and a firefighting robot to reach deep hot spots while staying outside the unstable building, which contains millions of pounds of spoiled food. While no toxic chemicals have been detected, a particle advisory remains in place, prompting officials to distribute masks and air purifiers, open shelters, and issue emergency declarations.



The Los Angeles Fire Department is aiming to fully extinguish a stubborn, days-long blaze at a Boyle Heights cold-storage warehouse and hand the facility back to its operator by Friday.

Emergency crews are utilizing heavy industrial equipment and specialized tactics to battle deep-seated hot spots while local and state officials coordinate community relief.

What we know:

The fire erupted around 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday at the Lineage Logistics warehouse located at 1400 S. Los Palos St.

According to the LAFD, the blaze initially spread rapidly across the solar panels on the roof, triggering an ammonia leak and thick smoke that prompted immediate shelter-in-place orders.

Although officials initially believed they had stopped the fire's spread on Wednesday evening, changing winds re-ignited hot spots inside the building.

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By Monday, firefighters were pouring roughly 12,000 gallons of water per minute into the structure.

Because the building contains millions of pounds of spoiled food, unstable storage racks, and a compromised roof, firefighters are strictly prohibited from entering. Instead, crews are tearing down exterior walls and using long-reach excavators, bulldozers, drones for heat mapping, and a specialized firefighting robot to douse the building's interior.

Both Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass have issued emergency declarations to accelerate recovery and deploy specialized resources.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis announced she will introduce a motion Tuesday to declare a county-level emergency as well.

What we don't know:

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined by fire investigators.

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Officials have not yet detailed how the massive amount of spoiled food inside the warehouse will be safely removed and disposed of once the fire is out.

Timeline:

Wednesday afternoon: The fire erupts on the warehouse roof, spreading across solar panels and triggering an ammonia leak and localized shelter-in-place orders.

Wednesday evening: Progress on the roof is reported, and the initial shelter-in-place order is lifted.

Friday: Shifting winds re-ignite internal hot spots, generating renewed flames and heavy smoke.

Over the weekend: Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass issue official Declarations of Emergency.

Monday evening: LAFD reports improved smoke conditions and diminished fire activity as massive water-tactic operations continue.

Tuesday afternoon: The South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (AQMD) extended Particle Pollution Advisory is scheduled to expire.

Friday (Target): Chief Moore's target deadline to have the fire entirely extinguished.

What they're saying:

"I know it's very ambitious, considering what's happened in the past, but that's what my goal is and that's what we're working towards," said LAFD Chief Jaime Moore regarding the Friday target date.

Lineage Logistics expressed gratitude to the LAFD in a statement, while clarifying their role: "Lineage is the tenant-operator of the building, not the owner. We believe the fire started on the roof when the owner of the solar array, Altus Power, was doing tests." They urged Altus Power to join them in supporting the local community.

LAFD Captain Jacob Raabe emphasized the extreme danger of the structure, noting that warehouse fires have historically claimed firefighters' lives.

"This type of building is very dangerous for firefighters," Raabe said, explaining why crews are remaining outside the premises.

Regarding health concerns, County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis warned residents to monitor their physical reactions: "This would include symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain, significant breathing distress. Really pay attention to where you are, what you're seeing and what you're feeling, and how you feel when you're outside."

What's next:

Heavy equipment operators will continue dismantling exterior walls to provide better access for water cannons.

Local agencies will maintain distribution of masks and air purifiers, which officials expected to scale from hundreds into the thousands.

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On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will vote on an additional emergency declaration to further streamline local resources.

What you can do:

Impacted residents are urged by county health officials to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, limit outdoor activities, and wear a high-quality face mask when going outside.

If you need a clean airspace, supplies, or assistance, two primary shelters have been opened:

City facility: Pecan Recreation Center

County location: City Terrace Park (providing masks, bottled water, non-perishable food, and coordinated transportation rides)

Additional site: Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA (distributing masks and operating an emergency shelter)

Residents seeking information about shelters, available services, or transportation assistance can visit AlertLA.org.