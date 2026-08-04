Trump supporters, protesters clash during RNC fundraiser in Rancho Palos Verdes

The Brief President Donald Trump visited Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes for a private Republican National Committee fundraising dinner amid heavy security. Supporters and protesters gathered outside the golf club, where deputies kept the groups separated as tensions flared. The visit came two days after authorities arrested a Downey man accused of surveilling security operations at the golf course, though officials said they have not identified a credible threat.



President Donald Trump visited Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday for a private Republican National Committee fundraising dinner, drawing dozens of supporters and protesters outside the property just two days after authorities arrested a man accused of surveilling security operations at the golf course.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, Secret Service agents and other law enforcement officers maintained a heavy security presence around the golf club as demonstrators lined both sides of the entrance. At times, supporters and protesters pushed, shoved and shouted at one another while deputies worked to keep the groups separated.

"I'm happy to come out and show I don't like him," protester Sharron Alexander said. "He came to my neighborhood. He came to Southern California."

Supporter Mark, who declined to give his last name, said he attended to show his support for the president.

"I support my president, especially a great president like Trump," he said. "He's the man. He does everything he says he's going to do."

The heightened security followed Sunday's arrest of 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, who investigators say was seen taking photos and video of security operations at the golf course ahead of Trump's visit.

Authorities said deputies later searched Taele's Downey home, where they recovered multiple firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition and notebooks containing what investigators described as "concerning statements."

FOX 11 visited the suspect's home Tuesday evening, but no one answered the door.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the investigation came as a surprise.

"It's a family. That would never cross my mind," the neighbor said.

Blake Richardson, a former Secret Service officer who attended the event, said the visible security reflected the heightened threat environment surrounding presidential events.

"I've noticed they're a lot more heavily armed than they used to be," Richardson said.

Outside the fundraiser, demonstrators on both sides said they wanted their messages heard by the president.

"I want to be a voice of opposition," one protester said. "I think we're getting to a crisis point."

Another attendee outside, who said he supports Trump, added, "We're Iranians, and we support him in 100% of what he's doing and every single decision he's making."

Authorities have said they have not identified a credible threat to the president or the public. Taele pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the weapons-related charges, and the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate the case.