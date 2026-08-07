Beloved community activist shot dead in South LA

The Brief A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near Crenshaw Boulevard and 59th Place in South Los Angeles. Social media tributes identify the victim as Reginald Foreman, a beloved community activist known for supporting troubled youth and former inmates. The suspect has not yet been arrested.



A community is in mourning following the death of a beloved community activist in South Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 59th Place around 3:15 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and the suspect took off before police arrived, officials said.

His family and social media posts identified the victim as 51-year-old Reginald Foreman, a prominent local activist celebrated for his work mentoring troubled youth and assisting former inmates.

The non-profit organization 2nd Call, which works closely with high-risk individuals, posted a tribute to Foreman following the news of his death.

"It's with pure sadness for the 2nd Call family and the Foreman family in regards to our brother our loved one.. Prayers for those that have been ill affected by all violence.. Rest well.. Baby Ant 🐜," the post read.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet established a motive behind the shooting.

A description of the suspect was not released.

What they're saying:

His family told FOX 11 he had changed his life and devoted himself to improving the community. He was well known for his counseling work with former inmates, the youth, and was also active as a sports coach.

2nd Call's post announcing Foreman's death has drawn hundreds of comments from community members paying tribute to the latest activist.

"This is truly senseless. People are taking away the very people who stayed to do what they could to make a better life for those under them," one person wrote.

"He did so much for his community why is this negativity happening so much? Make it make sense," another said.

"Unbelievable. My sandbox friend no more good laughs and arguments getting ready to fight then tomorrow act like it never happened. never thought I’d see sh*t like this after 51 years of living. Our every morning group chat will never be the same my friend," another wrote.

What's next:

The LAPD homicide unit is actively investigating the shooting and continues to canvas the area for surveillance video. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities.