LinkedIn's top colleges: The 5 California schools giving grads the ultimate career edge
LOS ANGELES - Five California higher education institutions earned places on LinkedIn's second-annual Top Colleges list, which ranks the 50 U.S. undergraduate schools that best prepare graduates for long-term career success.
Led by Stanford University at No. 10, California's representatives showcase a mix of elite private research universities, top public flagships, specialized STEM institutes, and liberal arts colleges.
What we know:
California is represented by five schools on the national list:
- Stanford University (No. 10),
- University of California, Berkeley (No. 29)
- California Institute of Technology (No. 31)
- University of Southern California (No. 33)
- Claremont McKenna College (No. 40).
Claremont McKenna is one of seven schools nationwide making its debut in the rankings this year.
Nationally, Princeton University and Duke University held the top two spots, followed by Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Dartmouth College.
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Overall, 43 of the top 50 schools returned from last year's inaugural ranking.
LinkedIn evaluated institutions using five indicators of career progression: job placement; internships and recruiter demand; career success; network strength; and knowledge breadth.
What we don't know:
The report does not detail the specific weighting assigned to each metric, nor does it detail how regional factors like California's high cost of living or local technology sector hiring fluctuations specifically influence these career outcomes relative to schools in other states.
What they're saying:
"What makes LinkedIn Top Colleges different is that it's built on real career outcomes," says Laura Lorenzetti, VP and Executive Editor, LinkedIn. "We can see how graduates build their careers over time, from landing their first jobs to growing their professional networks and advancing into leadership roles. Our goal is to give students and families another lens to help inform one of life's biggest decisions."
The Source: This report is based on LinkedIn's second-annual Top Colleges list, which analyzes alumni career data from platform profiles. Facts regarding California school rankings, evaluation metrics, and industry insights were verified using official platform statements and published commentary from LinkedIn editor Laura Lorenzetti.