Body found inside parked U-Haul in Mid-City area of Los Angeles

A body was found Thursday inside a parked U-Haul truck in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.

The body was discovered about 10:25 a.m. Thursday near the 2400 block of Redondo Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD told FOX 11 that the person who called dispatch reported finding the body under a tarp.

Information was not immediately available on the person's identity or cause of death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

CNS contributed to this report.