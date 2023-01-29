BLM protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson in Venice

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Venice Sunday to demand police reform in the wake of the deaths of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Keenan Anderson in Los Angeles.

Demonstrators organized by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles gathered at the Venice intersection where Anderson was tased by Los Angeles Police Department officers earlier this month. Anderson died in police custody later that day.

Sunday's protests come days after the Memphis Police Department released gruesome body camera footage of five now-former officers beating 29-year-old Nichols, which led to his death days later.

SUGGESTED:

The footage has prompted protests nationwide, including here in Los Angeles.

"So we should shed tears we should feel it we should refuse to become numb our hearts should break we should allow ourselves to sob in the dark of the night," said Black Lives Matter LA Co-Founder Melina Abdullah. "And we should demand justice not just for what's happening in Memphis but what's happening right here in LA."

As of early Sunday evening, the demonstrations disrupted some traffic but were otherwise entirely peaceful. While many protesters in Hollywood Saturday were equally peaceful, one person was arrested for felony vandalism and said they're preparing to bring criminal charges against two others who were seen shattering windows and spray-painting graffiti. Eight businesses along the march path in Hollywood Saturday night were vandalized, police said.

Anderson was one of three men shot and killed in interactions with LAPD in the first days of 2023. Takar Smith and Oscar Leon Sanchez were both shot and killed by police earlier this month. Smith on Jan. 2 and Sanchez on Jan. 3.