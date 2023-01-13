Takar Smith: Family's attorneys react to released bodycam footage in deadly LAPD shooting

Attorneys representing the family of Takar Smith, a Black man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers, held a news conference Friday after the department released body-camera video of the deadly incident.

The news conference comes on the heels of another Black man’s death that involved LAPD officers.

Keenan Anderson, 31, died at a hospital after going into cardiac arrest as a result of being tased by the LAPD earlier this month following a car crash in West LA’s Venice neighborhood.

Anderson and Smith are two of the three people who have died in cases involving the LAPD so far this year. On Wednesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore promised to conduct thorough investigations into the deaths.

Officials say Oscar Leon Sanchez was the third man who died at the hands of the Los Angeles police this year.

Moore said he was concerned that in all three cases, the suspects were all in some type of mental distress, but the department's mental-health intervention team was not called in.

"Our mental evaluation unit which we've invested in substantially to be a call center 24 hours a day, expectation is this type of pattern of information would result in a consult," Moore said.

Mayor Karen Bass released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying her "heart goes out to the families and loved ones who are mourning the loss of Takar Smith, Keenan Anderson and Oscar Sanchez."

"Full investigations are underway, and I pledge that the city's investigations into these deaths will be transparent and will reflect the values of Los Angeles," Bass said. "I will ensure that the city's investigations will drive only toward truth and accountability. Furthermore, the officers involved must be placed on immediate leave.

"No matter what these investigations determine, however, the need for urgent change is clear. We must reduce the use of force overall, and I have absolutely no tolerance for excessive force. We must also lead our city forward -- finally -- on the mental health crisis that has been allowed to grow, fester and cause so much harm to individual Angelenos, their families and our communities."

City News Service contributed to this report.