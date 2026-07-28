FBI executes search warrant at Beverly Hills mansion

Federal agents are executing a search warrant in Beverly Hills Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The court-authorized federal search warrant is being served at a home in the 600 block of N. Canon Drive.

SkyFOX was over the property just after 1:30 p.m., where several agents were seen in the backyard.

According to online property records, the home last sold in 2023 for nearly $25 million.

What we don't know:

Specific details surrounding the operation have not been released.

It's unknown what prompted the federal response, who or what is being targeted in the search, or whether any individuals have been taken into custody.

Officials said because the warrant is under seal by the court, further comment could not be given.

It was unclear if the search of the Beverly Hills property was connected to a series of warrants served by federal agents Tuesday in San Bernardino County.