Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie in 'critical condition' at rehab center

The Brief Jackie, Big Bear's famous bald eagle, is undergoing specialized medical treatment for anemia and kidney-related inflammation. Wildlife officials believe Jackie was injured while successfully defending her nest against two subadult eagles, leaving her unable to fly. Her mate, Shadow, remains at the nest site in Big Bear to guard their territory and care for their two eaglets.



Jackie, one half of Big Bear’s famous bald eagle couple, is receiving critical care at a specialized wildlife rehabilitation center in Ventura County after initial health checks revealed she is suffering from anemia and inflammation affecting her kidneys.

What we know:

Jackie arrived at the Ojai Raptor Center early Saturday morning after being found grounded near the shoreline of Dana Point Park on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake.

According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, Jackie was injured while defending her territory against two subadult bald eagles. Although she successfully drove off the intruders, she was left unable to fly.

Local emergency response began Friday night when Big Bear firefighters were alerted to the grounded bird.

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department officials helped with the capture, which took about five minutes because Jackie was weakened.

Firefighters monitored Jackie until LA County Parks staff transported her to San Dimas Raptor Rescue for initial emergency evaluation.

Because the Ojai Raptor Center is specifically licensed to provide long-term care for bald eagles, she was subsequently transferred to their facility.

Veterinarians at Ojai have begun medical treatment based on early test results, which show anemia and kidney inflammation.

Back at Big Bear Valley, Jackie’s mate, Shadow, is currently looking after their two eaglets and continuing to defend the nest.

What we don't know:

The underlying cause of Jackie's illness remains undetermined while full lab work and diagnostic testing continue.

Wildlife officials have not stated how long her medical treatments will take, but experts note that her condition remains critical and her long-term prognosis is uncertain.

"We are still working to determine the underlying cause and additional blood work and diagnostic test results are pending," the Ojai Raptor Center said in a social media update, adding that Jackie’s condition "remains critical and this is still a very serious case."

What's next:

Veterinarians at the Ojai Raptor Center will keep Jackie under close observation and adjust her care plan as remaining laboratory test results arrive.