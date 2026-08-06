Son of slain opera singer, Jubilant Sykes, pleads not guilty

The Brief Micah Sykes pleaded not guilty to a felony murder charge with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the fatal December 2025 stabbing of his father, singer Jubilant Sykes. The DA’s office further alleges that Sykes inflicted great bodily injury upon a vulnerable victim 60 years of age or older. Micah Sykes remains held without bail and faces up to life in state prison if convicted.



Micah Sykes, the 31-year-old son of Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday.

What we know:

Micah Sykes was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 2025 fatal stabbing of his father. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged him with one felony count of murder with a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime.

"It is further alleged that Sykes inflicted a great bodily injury upon a vulnerable victim 60 years of age or older," the DA’s office wrote.

An autopsy report from late July alleged he stabbed his father nearly 70 times and the victim’s wife told authorities her son had a documented history of mental illness.

RELATED: Jubilant Sykes: New autopsy report details fatal stabbing of Grammy-nominated singer

Jubilant Sykes' vocal career included performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Apollo Theater.

The backstory:

Santa Monica police responded to a 911 call on Dec. 8, 2025, at around 9:20 p.m. regarding an assault inside a home near 18th Street and Delaware Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers met with Sykes’ wife, who directed them inside the residence. Officers discovered Sykes suffering from significant, traumatic injuries. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What's next:

Micah Sykes’ next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2. He remains held with no bail and, if convicted, faces up to life in state prison.