Measles exposure warning issued for Universal Studios Hollywood visitors

The Brief Los Angeles County health officials issued a public warning after an infectious individual visited Universal Studios Hollywood late last month. Park visitors present on Sunday, July 26, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. may have been exposed and are advised to monitor for symptoms through Aug. 16. Health officials are investigating additional potential exposure locations, while nationwide measles cases reached 2,371 as of late July.



Los Angeles County public health officials have issued an exposure alert following a confirmed case of measles in a visitor to Universal Studios Hollywood.

What we know:

An infectious individual visited Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, July 26, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Public health officials confirm that anyone at the park during those hours may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus, which can remain airborne or survive on surfaces for several hours.

Those who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status face the highest risk of infection. Individuals who previously contracted measles or received the recommended two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine—which is roughly 97% effective—are likely protected, though officials advise all exposed individuals to remain watchful.

As of July 31, 2,371 measles cases have been reported nationwide this year. Los Angeles County last reported a measles case on July 21.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not released identifying details about the infected individual.

It's unknown whether any secondary infections have occurred as a direct result of this exposure, and officials continue to investigate whether the individual visited other public locations while infectious.

Timeline:

July 21: Los Angeles County reports its previous measles case prior to this incident.

July 26 (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.): The infectious individual visits Universal Studios Hollywood.

July 31: Nationwide measles totals reach 2,371 cases reported for the year.

Aug. 6: LA County Department of Public Health issues a public exposure warning.

Aug. 16: The recommended end date for exposed park visitors to monitor themselves for symptoms.

What they're saying:

"As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. "The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family and your community."

What you can do:

If you visited Universal Studios Hollywood during the exposure window:

Monitor for symptoms: Watch for fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash through Aug. 16.

Check vaccination records: Confirm you have received the recommended MMR vaccine doses, especially before traveling.

Consult a provider: Contact a healthcare provider promptly if you are pregnant, immunocompromised, have an infant under 12 months, or are unvaccinated.

Isolate if symptomatic: If symptoms develop, stay home from work, school, and public gatherings. Call your doctor or medical facility before arriving in person so precautions can be taken.