Best transportation options to get to Rams Super Bowl victory parade route

What’s the best way to get from where you are to the parade route in Exposition Park?

You can drive and hope that you’ll can find a place to park. The SpotHero app says it has garage parking along the route.

You could ride a bike or motorcycle.

You could also take trains, buses and public transportation

Exposition Park stations that could be busy to include the J-Line, Jefferson-USC and Expo Park-USC stations.

"Those are the three important stations to connect with the parade,"Jose Ublado with Metro explained.

CELEBRATING THE CHAMPS

Metro officials say they will be maintaining peak service levels and use all their trains to add capacity on parade day.

It’s a long enough route where you might find parking here and there, but you’d have to get here awfully early. Then there’s dealing with parade day traffic.

"It’s going to be a nightmare," Ubaldo said.

Because of road closures, the Metro spokesman says even buses will have to make detours.

To be clear there’ s no free transportation at Metro.

There is a price to take the trains and buses, but same goes taxi sevices, ridesharing apps and everything else.

We asked Uber if customers could expect surge-pricing parade day? When pressed, a spokesperson with the ridesharing app issued the following response:

"We don’t know because drivers work on their own schedules — we will only know how many there are online when they go online tomorrow."

If you take the train you might spot Christopher Ruffin, a Rams fan who is planning to go to Wednesday’s parade.

"I’d rather catch a train and make it easy on myself," Ruffin explained.

Is he happy about catching a train for the parade?

"Yes I am," he says adding, "I love sports. I like to win. We won."

Metro suggests whatever you decide to do leave early given the crowds that are expected Wednesday in Exposition Park.

