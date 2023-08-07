Back-to-school dates for these Southern California classrooms

Class is almost back in session for these Southern California school districts. As most students gear up for back-to-school in mid-to-late August, here's a complete guide to the 2023 dates for some of the largest districts in your area.

1. Fontana Unified School District

First day of school: August 3, 2023

For more information, visit: www.fusd.net

2. Corona-Norco Unified School District

First day of school: August 8, 2023

For more information, visit: www.cnusd.k12.ca.us

3. Moreno Valley Unified School District

First day of school: August 9, 2023

For more information, visit: www.mvusd.net

4. Riverside Unified School District

First day of school, 7th grade: Aug. 11, 2023

First day of school, other grades: Aug. 14, 2023

For more information, visit: www.riversideunified.org

5. Temecula Valley Unified School District

First day of school: August 14, 2023

For more information, visit: www.tvusd.k12.ca.us

6. Santa Ana Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 14, 2023

For more information, visit: www.sausd.us

7. Garden Grove Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 14, 2023

For more information, visit: www.ggusd.us

8. Los Angeles Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 14, 2023

For more information, visit: www.lausd.org

9. Capistrano Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 15, 2023

For more information, visit: www.capousd.org

10. Orange Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16, 2023

For more information, visit: www.orangeusd.org

11. San Gabriel Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 21, 2023

For more information, visit: www.sgusd.k12.ca.us

12. Ventura Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 23, 2023

For more information, visit: www.venturausd.org

13. Irvine Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 24, 2023

For more information, visit: www.iusd.org

14. Long Beach Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 30, 2023

For more information, visit: www.lbschools.net