Back-to-school dates for these Southern California classrooms
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Class is almost back in session for these Southern California school districts. As most students gear up for back-to-school in mid-to-late August, here's a complete guide to the 2023 dates for some of the largest districts in your area.
1. Fontana Unified School District
First day of school: August 3, 2023
For more information, visit: www.fusd.net
2. Corona-Norco Unified School District
First day of school: August 8, 2023
For more information, visit: www.cnusd.k12.ca.us
3. Moreno Valley Unified School District
First day of school: August 9, 2023
For more information, visit: www.mvusd.net
4. Riverside Unified School District
First day of school, 7th grade: Aug. 11, 2023
First day of school, other grades: Aug. 14, 2023
For more information, visit: www.riversideunified.org
5. Temecula Valley Unified School District
First day of school: August 14, 2023
For more information, visit: www.tvusd.k12.ca.us
6. Santa Ana Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 14, 2023
For more information, visit: www.sausd.us
7. Garden Grove Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 14, 2023
For more information, visit: www.ggusd.us
8. Los Angeles Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 14, 2023
For more information, visit: www.lausd.org
9. Capistrano Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 15, 2023
For more information, visit: www.capousd.org
10. Orange Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 16, 2023
For more information, visit: www.orangeusd.org
11. San Gabriel Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 21, 2023
For more information, visit: www.sgusd.k12.ca.us
12. Ventura Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 23, 2023
For more information, visit: www.venturausd.org
13. Irvine Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 24, 2023
For more information, visit: www.iusd.org
14. Long Beach Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 30, 2023
For more information, visit: www.lbschools.net