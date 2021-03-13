Average LA County gas price rises to highest amount since November 2019

article

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 32nd consecutive day. It's now the highest amount since Nov. 26, 2019.

The average price has increased 53.2 cents in the past 53 days, including 1.6 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9 cents more than one week ago, 33.4 cents higher than one month ago and 42.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 33rd consecutive day and 66th time in 67 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.869, its highest amount since Nov. 22, 2019. It has increased 64.5 cents in the past 67 days, including 2.1 cents on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago, 33.7 cents higher than one month ago and 46.2 cents greater than one year ago

Gas prices across the nation have been increasing since February when Texas refineries stop operating due to freezing weather conditions.

But in California they use a special blend created in state or in Washington. Consumer Watchdog says it’s not imported; so how would our prices be affected?

California may be an island when it comes to gasoline, say experts at the price comparing Gasbuddy.com but when so many refineries go down, at the same time, the whole nation is affected. There has also been an increase of traffic on the road as more people get out of the house due to lowered COVID-19 restrictions.

