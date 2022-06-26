Average gas prices drop for 13th time in 14 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $6.354, the 12th consecutive day it has decreased and 13th in 14 days.

The average price has dropped 10.6 cents over the past 14 days, including 1.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 6.8 cents less than one week ago but 26.1 cents more than one month ago and $2.058 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 12th consecutive day and 13th time in 14 days, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.274. It has decreased 13.6 cents over the past 14 days, including 1.5 cents on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The run of dropping prices follows an 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

SUGGESTED: Californians could get up to $350 in gas refund: tentative deal with Newsom, lawmakers say

The Orange County average price is 8.6 cents less than one week ago but 21.5 cents more than one month ago and $2.02 higher than one year ago.

The price drops are the result of increased supply stemming from Southland refineries reporting their second-highest California-blend gasoline production levels of 2022 and economic concerns pushing down the price of oil, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 12th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.90. It has dropped 11.6 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.3 cents less than one week ago but 30 cents more than one month ago and $1.808 higher than one year ago.