Californians could get up to $350 in gas refund: tentative deal with Newsom, lawmakers say

Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have tentatively agreed on a $9 billion deal to give eligible Californians some money back.

According to a breakdown and report published by CalMatters, all $9 billion from that deal is expected to come back to eligible California taxpayers.

With the tentative deal, taxpayers who make $75,000 or less would get a $350 refund. If you make $125,000 or less, you are eligible for a $250 refund.

Those making $250,000 or less are eligible for a $200 refund, and those making $250,000 as an individual will not get their money back.

An official vote is still needed for the deal to kick in – but that is expected to happen and the money coming back in is expected to take place in the months ahead.

According to CalMatters, this tentative deal will not suspend the state's gas tax, which is set to go up by 3 cents on Friday, July 1.

