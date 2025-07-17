Army veteran and US citizen arrested in California immigration raid warns it could happen to anyone

The Brief A U.S. Army veteran, George Retes, was allegedly tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed during an immigration raid at a Ventura County marijuana farm. Retes, a U.S. citizen, was detained for three days without charges or explanation, despite identifying himself as a citizen. The incident occurred amidst large-scale federal immigration crackdowns in Southern California, leading to hundreds of arrests and one death.



A U.S. Army veteran, George Retes, alleges he was sprayed with tear gas and pepper spray and then arrested by federal agents during an immigration raid at a Ventura County marijuana farm last week, despite identifying himself as a U.S. citizen.

What we know:

Retes, a 25-year-old U.S. Army veteran and security guard at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, said federal agents surrounded his car on July 10.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 300+ arrested during Ventura County ICE raids, DHS says

Despite identifying himself as a U.S. citizen, his car window was broken, he was pepper-sprayed, dragged from his vehicle, and pinned down by agents during an immigration raid.

George Retes is speaking out about being arrested at an immigration raid at a Ventura County marijuana farm. (United Farm Workers)

Retes was then taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles and held for three days without being informed of any charges or being permitted to contact a lawyer or his family.

He was released on Sunday and told he faced no charges, though Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed his arrest and release, stating the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing his case for potential federal charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ventura County ICE raid: Farmworker killed, others unaccounted for, union says

The raids, which occurred at two Southern California farms, resulted in the arrest of over 360 people, marking one of the largest operations since President Donald Trump took office.

During these chaotic raids, protesters confronted federal agents in military-style gear, and one farmworker died after falling from a greenhouse roof.

What they're saying:

"It took two officers to nail my back and then one on my neck to arrest me even though my hands were already behind my back," Retes said about his detention.

Upon his release, he stated, "they gave me nothing i could wrap my head around," when he asked about being "locked up for three days with no reason and no charges."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Undocumented kids found during raid of Ventura County farm: DHS

"I joined the service to help better myself. i did it because i love this (expletive) country. we are one nation and no matter what, we should be together. all this separation and stuff between everyone is just the way it shouldn’t be," he added.

Retes also intends to sue for wrongful detention, stating, "the way they’re going about this entire deportation process is completely wrong, chasing people who are just working, especially trying to feed everyone here in the u.s. no one deserves to be treated the way they treat people."

He wants broader awareness, adding, "i want everyone to know what happened. this doesn’t just affect one person. it doesn’t matter if your skin is brown. it doesn’t matter if you’re white. it doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran or you serve this country. they don’t care. they’re just there to fill a quota."

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the raids, calling Trump a "chaos agent" who has incited violence and spread fear. Referring to the farmworker's death, Newsom said, "you got someone who dropped 30 feet because they were scared to death and lost their life." He added, "people are quite literally disappearing with no due process, no rights."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ICE agents, protesters clash during raid at Ventura County cannabis farm

McLaughlin confirmed, "George Retes was arrested and has been released. he has not been charged. the u.s. attorney’s office is reviewing his case, along with dozens of others, for potential federal charges related to the execution of the federal search warrant in camarillo."

Local perspective:

The raids are part of an extended immigration crackdown by the Trump administration across Southern California, initially concentrated in Los Angeles. Local officials report that these federal actions are fostering fear within immigrant communities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mayor Bass signs executive directive to support immigrant communities amid ongoing raids

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to stop indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests without warrants in seven California counties, including Los Angeles.

Immigrant advocates have accused federal agents of detaining individuals based on their perceived ethnicity. The Justice Department appealed this order on Monday and requested a stay.

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, which is approximately half the number the administration sent following protests against the immigration actions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Feds to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles

Some of these troops had been accompanying federal agents during immigration enforcement operations.

What's next:

Retes plans to sue federal authorities for wrongful detention.