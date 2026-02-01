Alex Pretti shooting: 2 Border Patrol agents reportedly identified in Minnesota incident

The Brief ProPublica reports Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez as the two federal agents allegedly involved in the Alex Pretti shooting. ProPublica cited government records in obtaining the two federal agents' names. Pretti was shot and killed in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026.



Two Border Patrol agents were reportedly identified in the shooting that killed Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti.

According to nonprofit investigative news organization, ProPublica, CBP agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and CBP officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35, were named as the two agents involved in the deadly protest shooting from January 2026. ProPublica said it identified the two federal agents accused of shooting Pretti through government records obtained by the news organization.

The backstory:

ProPublica's report outing the two federal agents comes against the wishes of CBP's Greg Bovino. Days following Pretti's death, the Border Patrol leader refused to publicly identify the agents involved in the Minneapolis shooting.

Pretti was shot and killed during a raid in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026. Pretti and a group of CBP agents engaged in a physical struggle, which led to Pretti getting shot multiple times. Pretti's death reignited anti-ICE protests that emerged earlier in the 2026 calendar year stemming from Renee Good's death, another U.S. citizen shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

Back home in Los Angeles, demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the Pretti and Good's deaths, in addition to demanding justice for

The public fallout stemming from Good and Pretti's shooting prompted Bovino to call the federal agents "the victims" of the Jan. 24 shooting. Since the two incidents in Minnesota, multiple reports hinted that Bovino is facing demotion from his role as Border Patrol’s "Commander of Operation At Large." The reports from The Atlantic and Washington Examiner said Bovino was going back to California to his old job of overseeing CBP operations in El Centro.

