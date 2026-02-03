Killing of ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson possibly linked to other murders, LASD says

The Brief Investigators say the death of Kevin Johnson may be linked to three other murders in the area. The LA County Sheriff's Department says all four victims were homeless and living in encampments in the vicinity of the 1300 block of East 120th Street. Officials say the four homicides occurred between October 2025 and January 2026.



The death of former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson may be linked to three other murders, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

Johnson was stabbed to death on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 at a homeless encampment in LA County's Willowbrook neighborhood. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau said they are actively investigating a series of homicides, all involving unhoused individuals in the same general location of the 1300 block of East 120th Street.

The four homicides, which includes Johnson, occurred between October 2025 and January 2026.

Investigators are working to determine whether the cases are related. All four victims were unhoused, living in encampments in the area.

Details on the three other murders were not released by the department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.