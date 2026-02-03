Costco recalls popular baked good sold in California: What to know

The Brief Costco is recalling batches of its caramel mini beignets mislabeled as chocolate hazelnut, posing a life-threatening risk to those with tree nut allergies. The affected products were distributed across 22 states, including California, New York, and Florida, between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30, 2026. The recall follows a recent lawsuit against the retailer for allegedly mislabeling rotisserie chickens as "preservative-free."



Costco has issued an urgent multi-state recall for its bakery caramel mini beignets after discovering a packaging error that could trigger severe allergic reactions.

What we know:

The recall specifically targets units sold between mid-to-late January 2026.

The products were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

SUGGESTED: Costco's famous rotisserie chicken hit with class-action lawsuit

According to the company, the mislabeled products contain hazelnuts (filberts), which are not listed on the clear plastic clamshell packaging. This poses a significant health risk, as people with tree nut sensitivities could experience life-threatening reactions if the product is consumed.

Woman selecting Croissants (recently recalled) from Costco bakery department, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Costco expressed regret over the packaging error, stating, "The company apologized for any inconvenience this recall may have caused."

SUGGESTED: Costco's lesser-known membership benefits explained

What's next:

The company is working to remove all mislabeled units from warehouse shelves.

SUGGESTED: Costco expands non-alcoholic drink offerings with limited-time launch

What you can do:

If you bought these beignets at a California location using your membership card between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30, you are likely part of the affected group.

Check the Item Number: Look for #1181272 on your packaging or receipt.

Do Not Consume: If anyone in your household has a tree nut (hazelnut/filbert) allergy, do not open or eat the product.

Return for Refund: You can return the product to any Costco warehouse—not just the one where you bought it—for a full refund.

Contact Customer Service: If you are unsure if your local store was involved, you can contact Costco’s customer service portal at If you are unsure if your local store was involved, you can contact Costco’s customer service portal at customerservice.costco.com