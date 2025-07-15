Feds to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles

The Brief 2,000 National Guard troops that were deployed to LA in response to immigration raids and protests will be released, the Pentagon said Tuesday. In June, President Trump deployed 4,000 guard troops and 700 Marines to LA amid ongoing immigration protests and raids.



The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it would release 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles.

What we know:

Troops were federalized and deployed to LA in early June in response to immigration raids and protests.

President Donald Trump originally ordered that 2,000 California National Guard troops be deployed to LA to protect federal buildings and personnel. He then deployed an additional 2,000 troops along with 700 US Marines.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement saying 2,000 National Guard troops were being released from federal control.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Parnell said. "As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen from the federal protection mission."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The remaining 2,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines will remain on their deployment to protect federal assets in the area.

The federalization of National Guard troops was repeatedly condemned by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration challenging the legality of its move, but a judge ruled in favor of the federal government.

Following word of the removal, Newsom released a statement saying, "For more than a month, (the National Guard) has been pulled away from their families, communities and civilian work to serve as political pawns for the president in Los Angeles. While nearly 2,000 of them are starting to demobilize, the remaining guardsmembers continue without a mission, without direction and without any hopes of returning to help their communities. We call on Trump and the Department of Defense to end this theater and send everyone home now."