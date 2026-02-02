Kaiser Permanente strike enters 2nd week as more workers join picket lines

The Brief The open-ended strike by 31,000 Kaiser Permanente health care professionals has entered its second week across California and Hawaii. Tensions escalated as several UFCW local unions issued a new 10-day strike notice, with pharmacy and laboratory workers set to join picket lines on February 9. Contract negotiations remain at a total standstill; the union alleges unfair labor practices while Kaiser executives maintain their 21.5% wage offer is sufficient.



The massive, multi-state strike by thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses and specialty health care professionals is continuing into its second week.

What we know:

As of Monday, February 2, picket lines remain active at dozens of facilities, with no immediate resolution in sight as both sides remain deadlocked over staffing levels and wage increases.

The strike, which began on January 26, involves approximately 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP). This diverse group includes registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, and rehab therapists.

The primary driver of the walkout is an unfair labor practice charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union alleges that Kaiser Permanente walked away from the bargaining table in December and attempted to bypass the established national bargaining process.

Local perspective:

Picket lines continue at Kaiser hospitals and clinics across Northern, Central, and Southern California, as well as in Hawaii. Major hubs currently impacted include:

Los Angeles/Orange County: Los Angeles Medical Center (Sunset Blvd), Anaheim, Irvine, Downey, and South Bay Medical Centers.

Inland Empire: Riverside, Fontana, and Ontario Medical Centers.

San Diego: Zion, San Diego, and San Marcos Medical Centers.

Northern California/Central: Oakland, Roseville, Santa Clara, and Bakersfield locations.

What they're saying:

Union leadership maintains that the work stoppage is about patient safety and long-term sustainability.

"We're striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients," said Charmaine S. Morales, RN and president of UNAC/UHCP.

Kaiser Permanente management has pushed back, calling the strike "unnecessary."

Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, stated that their offer includes a 21.5% wage increase, describing it as "one of the strongest nursing contract offers in California this year." She added, "Despite the union's claims, this strike is about wages... The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients."

Timeline:

May 2025: Contract bargaining officially begins.

December 2025: Negotiations stall as the union alleges Kaiser abandoned the table.

January 26, 2026: The open-ended strike officially commences at 7 a.m.

January 29, 2026: UFCW locals issue a 10-day notice for pharmacy and lab workers to join the strike.

February 2, 2026 (Today): The strike enters its second full week of active picketing.

February 9, 2026: Expected start date for thousands of additional UFCW members to join the lines.

What's next:

The strike remains "open-ended," with no scheduled end date.

The situation is expected to intensify next Monday, February 9, when pharmacy and laboratory workers represented by the UFCW are scheduled to walk out in a show of solidarity.

Kaiser has stated that its facilities remain "fully operational" through the use of temporary contract professionals and managers.