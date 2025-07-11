Ventura County ICE raid: Farmworkers critically injured, others unaccounted for, union says

The Brief Farmworkers were critically injured and others remain unaccounted for after ICE raids at Glass House Farms in Ventura County. The United Farm Workers union alleges workers, including U.S. citizens, were held for hours and forced to delete phone content. Federal authorities reported rescuing unaccompanied minors and are investigating potential child labor and human trafficking violations.



Farmworkers were critically injured and other workers - including U.S. citizens - remain unaccounted for, according to the United Farm Workers.

The union representing farmworkers shared a statement on X following the ICE raids at Glass House Farms facilities in Ventura County.

"Many workers - including US citizens, were held by federal authorities at the farm for 8 hours or more. US citizen workers report only being released after they were forced to delete photos and videos of the raid from their phones," the UFW said in a statement.

The UFW also said it is aware of reports of child labor on site and is asking for independent legal representation for the "minor workers, to protect them from further harm."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Undocumented kids found during raid of Ventura County farm: DHS

According to the UFW, farmworkers are excluded from basic child labor laws.

"It is unfortunately not uncommon for teenagers to work in the fields. To be clear: detaining and deporting children is not a solution for child labor," the union said.

"These violent and cruel federal actions terrorize American communities, disrupt the American food supply chain, threaten lives, and separate families."

The backstory:

On Thursday, protesters clashed with federal immigration agents during simultaneous raids conducted at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another facility in Carpinteria.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Camarillo where dozens of vehicles from Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked the road in a largely agricultural area lined with fields and greenhouses.

SUGGESTED: ICE agents, protesters clash during raid at Ventura County cannabis farm

Images showed dozens of demonstrators gathered on a road between fields where uniformed officers stood in a line across from them. In other images, white and green smoke can be seen as protesters retreat. Other images showed protesters shouting at agents wearing camouflage gear, helmets and gas masks.

"@ICEgov and @CBP law enforcement rescued 8 unaccompanied migrant children from what looks like exploitation, violation of child labor laws and potentially human trafficking or smuggling," the DHS posted on X. "We take our responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to ensure that children are safe and protected."

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott posted on X that 10 undocumented minors at the Camarillo farm, eight of them unaccompanied, were found and Glass House is now under investigation for child labor violations.

"This is Newsom’s California," he added.

Just before 8 p.m., DHS officials reposted video originally shared on X by Gov. Gavin Newsom, in which he references President’s Trump’s "Newscum" nickname for the governor and then calls the president "the real scum."

SUGGESTED: California, NJ senators want immigration officers to display visible IDs

"Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?" DHS’s post reads.

What they're saying:

In a statement on X, Glass House acknowledged it received verified immigration and naturalization warrants and that the company complied.

SUGGESTED: California bishop lifts Sunday mass obligation amid rise in ICE raids

"Workers were detained and we are assisting to provide them legal representation. Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors," Glass House said. "We do not expected this to affect operations moving forward."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many undocumented workers and protesters were detained.

Dig deeper:

The incident comes as federal immigration enforcement agents have ramped up arrests in Southern California, heading to car washes, farms and Home Depot parking lots to take people into custody while stoking widespread fear among immigrant communities.

The Trump administration has had the National Guard providing protection to federal immigration agents carrying out the raids, and this week it sent a large caravan with guns and horses to MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County, along with eight local cities, announced on Tuesday that they're joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration, calling federal agents' tactics "unconstitutional," arguing that they're more meant to instill fear than to protect the public.