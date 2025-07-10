ICE agents, protesters clash during raid at Ventura County farm

Several protesters and federal agents clashed during an immigration raid at a farm in Ventura County Thursday morning.

What we know:

Multiple agents arrived at a farm on Laguna Rd. and Las Posas Rd. in Camarillo around 11 a.m.

Video from the scene shows multiple people confronting agents on the road near the field. Tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd multiple times throughout the day.

Footage from SkyFOX showed multiple people detained as several men were sitting in the corner.

Around 2:27 p.m., a US Marshal Services bus was seen leaving the farm.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump pledges protection for farmworkers as raids hit SoCal fields

Large-scale immigration raids have been occurring in Southern California since early June, as part of President Trump's campaign promise.

While multiple raids have occurred at local farms, in mid-June Trump slightly changed course on his immigration policy, vowing to protect farmworkers.

"They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great. And we're going to have to do something about that. We cant take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe not. So we're going to have an order on that pretty soon. We can't do that to our farmers," the president said on June 12.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the mayor of Oxnard wrote, "It is becoming increasingly apparent that the actions taken by ICE are bold and aggressive, demonstrating insensitivity towards the direct impact on our community. These actions are causing unnecessary distress and harm. I remain committed to working alongside our Attorney General and the Governor’s office to explore potential legal avenues to address these activities."

Raid in Carpinteria

Rep. Salud Carbajal said another immigration raid also occurred Thursday in Carpinteria. Carbajal said he attempted to see first-hand what ICE was doing in the area but was denied entry and was not allowed to pass the perimeter line.

He said about 50 federal agents, fully armed and in military gear, were on the property of a nursery. He said they deployed flash and smoke devices. A piece of shrapnel from one of those devices hit a young child who was in the crowd.

LA files lawsuit over ICE raids

Dig deeper:

Los Angeles County along with eight local cities, announced on Tuesday that they're joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration, calling federal agents' tactics "unconstitutional," arguing that they're more meant to instill fear than to protect the public.

RELATED: LA sues Trump admin over ICE raids, joining lawsuit against Krisi Noem and DHS

The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi and more, of violating the Fourth and Fifth amendments to the Constitution. The lawsuit calls the recent immigration raids across Southern California "unconstitutional," saying that agents regularly fail to identify themselves and racially profile targets, arresting them without warrants or probable cause.