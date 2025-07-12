300+ arrested during Ventura County ICE raids, DHS says

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem offered new details about the massive immigration enforcement operations at farms in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties this week, sharing that hundreds of allegedly undocumented immigrants were arrested.

What we know:

Federal immigration agents carried out raids at two Glass House Farms locations in Camarillo and Carpinteria. DHS said they were executing criminal warrants, investigating Glass House for hiring undocumented immigrants.

The raids sparked major protests, with dozens of people showing up to speak out against President Donald Trump and his immigration policy. Officials and protesters stood against each other for hours, with tensions rising at times and federal agents firing tear gas into the crowd, and crowds throwing objects at vehicles that were driving off.

By the numbers:

Earlier this week, DHS officials estimated that they had arrested approximately 200 undocumented immigrants at the two locations. However, on Saturday, Noem shared on social media that the number was significantly larger than that.

According to Noem, agents arrested 319 allegedly undocumented immigrants at the Glass House facilities on Thursday. DHS also said that agents found 14 minors at the marijuana farm, including eight unaccompanied minors.

RELATED: Undocumented kids found during raid of Ventura County farm: DHS

What they're saying:

Glass House posted on social media after the raids Thursday, saying that "Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

Dig deeper:

In addition to the hundreds of detainees on Thursday, United Farm Workers, the union that represents employees at the farm, said in a statement that one farmworker had died after the raid, and that more were critically injured.

Noem said that agents dealing with protesters outside the facility "faced assaults, violence, and even bullets fired at them." The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for info leading to the person accused of shooting at agents during the protests in Camarillo.

RELATED: Ventura County ICE raid: Farmworker killed, others unaccounted for, union says

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the 300 people arrested on Thursday are being held.