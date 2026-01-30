Kevin Johnson’s son breaks silence after father found dead at homeless encampment: 'Heartbreaking tragedy'

The Brief Kevin Johnson was found dead at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area on Wednesday, Jan.21. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders in the 1990s. His son remember his father as having a "rare gift for making people feel seen."



Kevin Johnson’s son is speaking out after his father, a former NFL player, was found dead at a homeless encampment last week.

What we know:

Authorities discovered Kevin Johnson’s body at a homeless encampment on Wednesday, Jan. 21 in Los Angeles County’s Willowbrook community.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died from head trauma and stab wounds and ruled his manner of death as a homicide.

He was 55.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kevin Johnson: Former NFL defensive lineman's death being investigated as homicide

What they're saying:

Branden Johnson remembers his father as being a "loving, caring, and truly joyful man whose presence brought warmth to everyone around him."

"My father’s death is a heartbreaking tragedy, especially because he was a constant presence in my life. There was not a single day he didn’t call to check on me—asking if I worked out, if I prayed, how his granddaughter was doing, and reminding me how much he loved me and how proud he was. The absence of those daily calls has created an indescribable silence," he said in a statement.

"He had a rare gift for making people feel seen, welcomed, and appreciated, never judging and always looking out for others. Even through life’s difficulties, he held happiness in his heart and shared it freely with those he loved. My dad was selfless, loyal, and deeply cherished. His absence leaves a huge void, but his love, laughter, and spirit will live on through everyone whose life he touched," he added.

The backstory:

Kevin Johnson played defensive tackle in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders in the 1990s.

Following his NFL career, he played on both sides of the ball for the Orlando Predators and helped them to an ArenaBowl championship in 1998. He later played for the Los Angeles Avengers.