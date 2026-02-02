California bill bans ICE agents from teaching, policing jobs

The Brief Assembly Bill 1627 would permanently ban former ICE agents from serving as police officers or teachers in California. The disqualification applies to anyone employed by ICE during the second Trump administration, specifically from September 2025 to January 2029. Critics and legal experts suggest the sweeping "immorality" clause may face constitutional challenges regarding discrimination and due process.



A newly introduced bill in the California Legislature aims to block former federal immigration agents from transitioning into local public service roles.

What we know:

Assemblymember Anamarie Avila-Farias (D-Martinez) introduced Assembly Bill 1627, also known as the "Misconduct Ends Law-Enforcement Trust Act" or "MELT ICE Act."

The bill would permanently disqualify anyone who worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) between Sept. 1, 2025, and Jan. 20, 2029, from holding jobs in California law enforcement or public education.

The ban extends beyond ICE to include former employees of the Alabama and Georgia Departments of Corrections who served between 2020 and 2026.

If passed, the law would require the Department of Justice and the Department of Education to expand background checks to specifically flag these prior employers. The disqualification would be automatic, regardless of an individual's personal conduct or lack of a criminal record.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the bill will address individuals who held non-enforcement roles within ICE, such as IT specialists, HR personnel, or administrative staff.

Additionally, legal experts are questioning whether the state can legally enforce a lifetime ban on a specific class of former federal employees without violating federal labor protections or constitutional due process.

What they're saying:

"California's peace officers and teachers must be guardians of constitutional rights, not participants in their erosion," said Assemblymember Avila-Farias in a statement. She argued that participating in ICE operations during this period "demonstrates an immorality that California cannot afford to have in its ranks."

The other side:

Opponents, including the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), argue the bill is discriminatory.

"This bill is unnecessary, duplicative and it jeopardizes qualified immunity for California employees," stated David Mastagni on behalf of PORAC.

Others have described the measure as "guilty by association," noting it could worsen existing staffing shortages in California’s police departments and schools.

What's next:

The bill is scheduled for its first committee hearing as early as Feb. 26, 2026.

If it clears the Assembly and Senate, it will head to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.

The bill is part of a broader package of "anti-ICE" legislation currently moving through Sacramento, including measures to tax private detention centers and allow citizens to sue federal agents for civil rights violations.