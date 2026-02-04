Teen killed, elderly woman critically injured in Hollywood house fire

The Brief A teenage girl was killed and a 70-year-old woman is in grave condition following a fast-moving house fire in Hollywood early Wednesday morning. Firefighters pulled both victims from the single-family home on North Vista Del Mar Avenue after the knock-down; the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by the LAFD Arson Section, and it remains unclear if the home had functioning smoke alarms.



A tragic early-morning house fire in Hollywood has claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl and left an elderly woman fighting for her life.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the single-family residence at 1760 N. Vista Del Mar Ave. at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

More than three dozen firefighters battled the blaze for nearly half an hour before gaining enough control to enter the structure.

During a primary search, crews discovered a teenage girl, believed to be 15, and a woman approximately 70 years old.

The teen died at the scene, and the elderly woman was taken to the hospital in grave condition, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire or where it originated within the home.

The teen's identity has not been released.

It's unclear if working smoke alarms were present in the home.

What's next:

Members of the LAFD's Arson Section are conducting a formal investigation to determine if the fire was accidental or suspicious.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to confirm the cause of death for the teenager.