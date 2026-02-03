LA City OKs plan to waive rebuilding permit fees for eligible Palisades Fire survivors

The Brief Los Angeles City Council members advanced a proposal to waive rebuilding permit fees for residents and businesses impacted by the Palisades fire nearly 13 months ago. City leaders and residents say the fee waiver could be a critical factor in whether displaced homeowners are able to rebuild and return. A final vote on the ordinance is expected soon, with city officials expressing confidence it will pass and provide long-awaited financial relief.



Almost 13 months after the devastating Palisades fire, Los Angeles city leaders are moving closer to offering major financial relief for families still struggling to rebuild.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to advance a proposal that would waive rebuilding permit fees for residents and businesses impacted by the fire — a move many homeowners say could determine whether they are able to return at all.

Some homes in Pacific Palisades are already under construction. Others have not yet begun. Residents say permit fees, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, have been a major obstacle in the rebuilding process.

"That can make the difference for a lot of people, so I’m glad to hear that," said resident Larry Newman.

Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the Palisades, said Tuesday’s vote was a critical first step. The council directed the city attorney to amend an ordinance that previously prevented the city from waiving those fees.

"Effectively, what the council did today was give direction to our city attorney to amend the ordinance that was in the way of our ability to waive these fees," Park said. "It’s the least we can do for people who are trying to rebuild."

If approved in a final vote, the ordinance would eliminate residential and commercial rebuilding permit fees up to 110 percent. Park said she is confident the measure will ultimately pass.

For many residents, the decision could be a tipping point — the difference between rebuilding their homes or moving away permanently.

"I want people to come back," said resident Kathi Magnussen. "Hopefully this is a tipping point for them to do that. I know a lot of people have been waiting."

Mayor Karen Bass’ office released a statement following the council’s action, highlighting steps already taken to ease the rebuilding process.

"I will continue doing everything in my power to help Palisades residents rebuild and return home," Bass said. "I issued an executive order last spring to suspend rebuilding fees while City Council went through the legislative process. I look forward to signing the ordinance into law to waive these fees and provide the much-needed relief that survivors deserve."

While the fee waiver is not yet final, city leaders say a final vote is expected soon. Until then, many Palisades residents remain cautiously hopeful that the long-awaited relief will soon become reality.