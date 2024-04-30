April 30 declared 'Jane Fonda Day' in LA

In recognition of Jane Fonda's lifelong commitment to climate advocacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday proclaimed April 30 in honor of the actress.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath led the recognition of Fonda, hailing her dedication to raising awareness about environmental justice around the globe.

Fonda was on hand to accept the honor, and she spoke to the audience and encouraged people to use their vote to help in the fight for the environment.

"People don't understand that down-ballot elected officials -- boards of supervisors, city councils, state legislatures, mayors, controllers -- these are the people that are doing the robust climate work now," Fonda said. "So encourage everyone, your colleagues, your family, your friends, to vote down-ballot and when you go into the ballot box, have climate in your heart.

"Most Americans are very concerned about what's happening, but they don't necessarily bring it into the voting booth with them," she said.

Last week, Horvath introduced a motion to proclaim April 30 as Jane Fonda Day in L.A. County.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Jane Fonda, and Supervisor Janice Hahn after the supervisors proclaimed that April 30th is "Jane Fonda Day" in Los Angeles County at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Expand

"Jane Fonda is an American actor and activist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on entertainment and social activism, especially women's rights and environmental advocacy," the motion reads. "Throughout her illustrious career spanning decades, Jane Fonda has not only captivated audiences with her performances on screen but has also fearlessly championed causes that promote environmental sustainability, gender equality and social justice."

Born on Dec. 21, 1937, to Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour, Jane Fonda was "exposed to the power of storytelling and the importance of using her platform to amply voices that often go unheard," the motion stated. Fonda's dad was an actor and her mother an influential community leader and activist.

Fonda's acting career spans over six decades, earning acclaim and accolades for a wide range of films such as "Klute," "Coming Home," and "On Golden Pond." She's earned several awards, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards and Television Arts Awards and seven Golden Globe Awards.

The actor's advocacy roots can be traced back to Santa Monica, where she became heavily involved in community activism and social justice causes.

She's also been a champion for environmental activism in an effort to address climate change and protect the Earth's precious resources, according to Horvath. Fonda has led several protests and demonstrations, including her weekly Fire Drill Fridays in Washington, D.C., where she has urged policymakers to take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

"Jane Fonda's dedication to environmental activism aligns with the values of Earth Month, and her commitment to raising awareness and promoting sustainable solutions serves as an inspiration to all who strive to protect our planet for future generations," the motion reads.