Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Orange, San Diego counties to resume

Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service between Orange and San Diego counties is scheduled to resume Monday, April 17 after a months-long closure needed for repairs to stabilize the shifting ground beneath a stretch of track.

The tracks in south San Clemente have been closed to passenger rail service since last September after officials noticed the movement of the tracks and adjacent hillside.

Metrolink will resume all service to Orange County lines through San Clemente to Oceanside seven days a week.

Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles resumed in February.

You can find updated train schedules and more information by tapping or clicking here.





