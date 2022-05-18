Amtrak's Pacific Surliner trains to allow pets on board

All aboard - and don't forget your furry friend!

Amtrak Surfliner passenger train on tracks running alongside Pacific Ocean beaches near Santa Barbara on the west coast of California, USA (Photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images)

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner announced Tuesday for the first time ever it will allow passengers to bring their pets aboard its trains starting May 20.

Passengers can only bring dogs or cats weighing 20 lbs. or less and must have a pet reservation, which runs $26.

Pets must remain in carriers at all times and only one pet is allowed per reservation. A limit of 5 reservations is available per train, so you'll want to act fast if you plan on bringing Fido along.

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, with portions of the route hugging the Southern California coastline.

Advertisement