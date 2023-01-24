Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak.

This comes after rail service was suspended last September due to a nearby landslide that damaged the tracks. Construction will continue on weekdays until the project is complete, which is estimated to be at the end of March.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and I want to thank our customers for their patience during this extended track closure," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "We're excited to resume weekend Pacific Surfliner train service between Los Angeles and San Diego."

Since September, emergency construction work led by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has successfully stopped the movement of the hillside and stabilized the tracks in south San Clemente, clearing the way for some rail service to resume.

Beginning February 4, some of the train services that will resume include:

Southbound trains 562, 564, 770, 774, 580, 784, and 588

Northbound trains 765, 567, 777, 581, 785, 591, and 595

As a result of recent storms, tracks are closed north of Goleta for repairs and construction, with thruway bus service providing connections to San Luis Obispo and the Bay Area. Train service is anticipated to be fully restored north of Los Angeles the week of February 13.

You can find updated train schedules and more information by tapping or clicking here.




