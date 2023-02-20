This California city ranked hardest-working in America

The hardest-working city in America turns out to be one of the most expensive cities in the world, so we can't say we're surprised.

San Francisco - tech capital of America - ranked first on this year's Hardest-Working Cities in America list, according to a new report by personal-finance website WalletHub.

Actually, San Francisco was the only California city to make the top 20.

Other California cities that ranked further down the list were San Jose (#29), Fremont (#31), Oakland (#50), San Diego (#61), Irvine (#67), Santa Ana (#70), and Anaheim (#71).

Los Angeles ranked #77 followed by Long Beach at #78.

To get the results, WalletHub compared over 100 of the largest cities across 11 key metrics including employment rate and average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub noted that direct work factors include the share of homes with no working adults and the share of workers who leave unused vacation time. Indirect factors included average commute times, the share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours.

According to the report, the hardest-working cities are:

San Francisco, Calif. Anchorage, Alaska Irving, Texas Virginia Beach, Va. Washington, D.C.

Cities that worked the least are:

Burlington, Vt. Detroit, Mich. Buffalo, N.Y. Bridgeport, Conn. Cleveland, Ohio

To see the full study and how other cities ranked, tap or click here.