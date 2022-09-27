15-year-old at center of Amber Alert killed in shootout between deputies, suspect on 15 Freeway

A 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Southern California was killed during a shootout between deputies and the alleged kidnapping suspect.

Savanna Graziano

Savanna Graziano was abducted by her father, Anthony Graziano, after he shot and killed the girl's mother during a domestic violence-related incident Monday morning in Fontana, authorities said.

At 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, a citizen called sheriff's dispatch center reporting that they spotted the suspect's pickup truck. Graziano led authorities on a pursuit that began in the Barstow area. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that Graziano shot at deputies as he led them on a multiple-jurisdiction pursuit.

The suspect's vehicle eventually became disabled on the 15 Freeway near Bear Valley Road in the Victorville/Hesperia area, officials said. A shootout ensued between Graziano and the deputies. When the vehicle came to rest, a girl in tactical gear exited the passenger side of the vehicle. The girl ran at deputies but collapsed on the way to the patrol vehicles. She was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Dicus has preliminarily identified the girl as Savanna.

"This investigation is going to take at least 24 hours before we're able to provide you with more information as to what happened and exactly what the circumstances are as it relates to the officer-involved situation," Dicus told reporters. "But at this time, both Anthony Graziano and Savanna are deceased."

RELATED:

The shootout prompted the full closure of the southbound 15 Freeway at Main Street. This area is expected to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Right now northbound I-15 is open, but there is a significant backup. Main Street remains closed in both directions from Mariposa Road to Key Pointe Drive until further notice.

Dicus said the department is awaiting confirmation and additional information from the San Bernardino County's coroner's office.