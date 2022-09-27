Kidnapping suspect wanted in Amber Alert, fatal shooting of girl's mother, killed in shootout with deputies

A kidnapping suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert and the fatal shooting of his wife in Fontana died during a shootout with San Bernardino County deputies Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Anthony John Graziano, led authorities on a pursuit that began in the Barstow area and eventually stopped on the 15 Freeway near Bear Valley Road in the Victorville/Hesperia area, officials said.

That's when a shootout ensued between Graziano and deputies, according to authorities. Anthony Graziano died at the scene. An unidentified female passenger who was also shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The shootout prompted the full closure of the southbound 15 Freeway at Main Street. This area is expected to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Right now northbound I-15 is open, but there is a significant backup. Main Street remains closed in both directions from Mariposa Road to Key Pointe Drive until further notice, per the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

According to officials with the Fontana Police Department, Anthony Graziano was wanted for shooting and killing his daughter's mother during a domestic violence-related incident Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive.

The woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Following the shooting, Fontana police said Anthony Graziano abducted his daughter. Authorities were searching for a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, which was later confirmed to be the truck pictured on the scene during the shootout Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that it had deactivated the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano, but did not elaborate further.

Authorities are expected to provide more details during a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. in Hesperia.