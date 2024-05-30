81-year-old 'serial slingshot shooter' dies after being released from jail

An 81-year-old man dubbed as a ‘serial slingshot shooter’ by police died shortly after being released from custody.

Prince King was arrested May 23 by Azusa police after an investigation revealed that he terrorized and victimized dozens of his neighbors for nearly a decade.

Police called King a ‘serial slingshot shooter’ as he would break windows, windshields and hit people with ball bearings.

According to records, he was released from jail custody on May 28 and died May 29 at his home from natural causes. The LA County Coroner attributed his death to heart disease.