81-year-old 'serial slingshot shooter' arrested in Azusa

An 81-year-old man dubbed as a ‘serial slingshot shooter’ has been arrested by Azusa Police.

The police department said over the course of nine to ten years, the suspect, identified as Prince King, terrorized and victimized dozens of his neighbors in the 900 block of North Enid Ave.

Police called King a ‘serial slingshot shooter’ as he would break windows, windshields and hit people with ball bearings.

After a lengthy investigation, King was arrested Thursday, May 23. During a search of his house, officers found ball bearings and a slingshot.

One person on social media said that he was her neighbor from 2009 to 2018 and he would occasionally shoot her dogs with ball bearings and BB gun pellets.

Another social media user said the suspect would use his slingshot to run off unwanted squatters.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said detectives learned that most of the ball bearings were shot from the suspect’s backyard.