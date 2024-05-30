LAPD re-arrests attempted kidnapping suspect for same crime at Koreatown park

Southern California authorities said 27-year-old Yara Vanessa Pineda, the woman who was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a child in the Westlake District in late February, was re-arrested for the same crime earlier this week. This time, officials said she struck again in Koreatown.

On Tuesday, May 28, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to Seoul International Park in the 3200 block of San Marino Street following reports of a possible kidnapping suspect.

During the alleged attempted kidnapping, Pineda was accused of bothering children at the playground and bothering them. Parents then intervened and contacted police.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old was tased and arrested. An ambulance was also requested at the baseball fields.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Pineda reportedly grabbed a four-year-old child from behind without consent and carried him outside the store located at 620 Virgil Avenue, just north of the intersection of Wilshire Boulard. The suspect put the child down after the parents confronted her. She then fled the location on foot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Days later, the LAPD said someone called the department and said they recognized her as the kidnapping suspect. She was then arrested near the corner of Tujunga Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard in North Hollywood.

It's unclear when she was released from jail for the initial incident.

On Tuesday, Pineda was booked for felony kidnapping and is being held without bail.