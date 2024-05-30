Homeless man arrested for assault of 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica, police say

article

A homeless man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and trying to punch random people in Santa Monica, according to police.

It happened May 23 near the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk, police said.

The victim, a 73-year-old woman, told police she was on her morning when she saw the suspect, 39-year-old Jalan Rodger James, "yelling incoherently" and walking in her direction.

The woman said she tried to get out of his way so he could pass, but "he intentionally pushed her to the ground," resulting in a back injury and cuts on her hands, police said.

A short time later, authorities received a second call reporting James attempting to punch bystanders.

James was located near 2nd and Colorado and arrested for charges including felony battery and felony elder abuse.

"The safety and well-being of our most vulnerable residents is a top priority for the SMPD. Assaults on elderly individuals are taken very seriously, and we will continue to pursue felony charges in these situations", said Chief Ramon Batista.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the suspect or has information related to this case is asked to call 310-458-8427.