5 people killed in 2-car crash outside Lancaster

Five people were killed Sunday night after a crash near Lancaster that sent both cars flying off the side of the road.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. according to the California Highway Patrol, at the intersection of 106th Street East and Pearblossom Highway, State Route 138 in Littlerock.

Images from the scene showed two cars involved in the crash. Both flew well off the side of the road. One car, a Toyota, had completely flipped in the brush on the side of the road, while the other, a Mitsubishi, was on its side on the dirt on the side of the road.

None of the victims have been identified, but the CHP confirmed that five people were killed.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.