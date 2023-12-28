1 killed, 2 seriously injured in three-car crash in Winnetka

A man was killed and two other people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Winnetka, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:13 a.m. to 8900 N. Winnetka Ave. where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Paramedics rushed two people, in serious but stable condition, to a hospital.

SUGGESTED:

At least one traffic lane in the vicinity of Winnetka Avenue, near Nordhoff Street, will be closed for an unknown duration for the Medical Examiner's Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities did not release the identity of the victim killed. No further information is available at this time.