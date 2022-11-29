19-month-old girl found safe after being abducted by mother in Winnetka : LAPD

A woman is behind bars and her 19-month-old daughter is safe after an alleged abduction in the San Fernando Valley.

On Tuesday, Kyra Mangayayam was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 20200 block of Keswick Street in the Winnetka neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD investigators said the baby girl was taken by her mother, Diana Robles, who does not have custody rights.

LAPD officials said Robles turned herself in to authorities with the girl on Wednesday. Kyra, who was unharmed, was returned to the custody of her father.

Robles was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and her bail was set at $100,000.