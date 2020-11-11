Authorities investigate illegal marijuana grow house in Winnetka

Authorities Wednesday were investigating an illegal marijuana grow operation after responding to reports of a fire at a Winnetka home.

City firefighters were called to the home located in the 7500 block of Irondale Avenue, located near the intersection of Brown Canyon Wash and Sherman Way just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

After knocking down the flames, firefighters discovered "barrels of an unidentified substance," said Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

