Lancaster man killed in Winnetka shooting

Los Angeles homicide detectives sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, located near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once officers arrived, they discovered a man identified as Bilal Bin Abdullah of Lancaster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

LAPD officials said the preliminary investigation reveals Abdullah was confronted in an upstairs bedroom after a man entered the home. Several shots were heard, and the suspect left the scene in a red or maroon sedan. No further information about the suspect was available.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Mark O’Donnell at 818-374-9550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

