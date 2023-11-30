2 teens arrested for allegedly threatening mass shooting at San Bernardino County high school

Two teens have been arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at Yucca Valley High School, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff.

Officials said 18-year-old Brandon Robinson and a 17-year-old student were arrested for criminal threats.

According to an investigation, deputies had responded to the school "within minutes" after the department received information about two students making the threat via a Snapchat video.

Once that video was located and reviewed, authorities identified the two students and were able to detain and interview them.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Michael Lomboy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.